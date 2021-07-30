Accessibility links
Madonna, 'Open Your Heart (Extended Version)' : #NowPlaying On a 35th anniversary edition of True Blue, a 10-minute version of "Open Your Heart" welcomes an intimate connection between the instrumental and Madonna's voice.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Madonna, 'Open Your Heart (Extended Version)'

YouTube

True Blue reminds us of the power, innocence and innovation that Madonna's music has always managed to provide. And today, just a month past its 35th anniversary, a new edition of the album adds instrumentals and remixes previously released on CD, cassette and vinyl — but new to streaming services — including an extended version of "Open Your Heart."

Over its ten-minute running time, the extension enhances the original. Michael Barbiero and Steve Thompson — a production duo that made remixes for the likes of Tears For Fears, David Bowie and Aretha Franklin — welcome an intimate connection between the instrumental and Madonna's voice; seven minutes in, most of the instrumentation fades away to illuminate Madonna's saccharin commandment: "One is such a lonely number." Even when originally released in 1986, the dance floor-ready version allows Madonna to assume center stage in a way that considers her everlasting, timeless star-power.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations