Madonna, 'Open Your Heart (Extended Version)'

YouTube

True Blue reminds us of the power, innocence and innovation that Madonna's music has always managed to provide. And today, just a month past its 35th anniversary, a new edition of the album adds instrumentals and remixes previously released on CD, cassette and vinyl — but new to streaming services — including an extended version of "Open Your Heart."

Over its ten-minute running time, the extension enhances the original. Michael Barbiero and Steve Thompson — a production duo that made remixes for the likes of Tears For Fears, David Bowie and Aretha Franklin — welcome an intimate connection between the instrumental and Madonna's voice; seven minutes in, most of the instrumentation fades away to illuminate Madonna's saccharin commandment: "One is such a lonely number." Even when originally released in 1986, the dance floor-ready version allows Madonna to assume center stage in a way that considers her everlasting, timeless star-power.