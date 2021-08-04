Accessibility links
Adia Victoria, Margo Price And Kyshona Sing A Song Of The South : #NowPlaying The South Carolina-born blues-folk singer possesses a remarkable grasp of the sounds and stories that make up the South. In "Magnolia Blues," she's joined by Margo Price and Kyshona.
Adia Victoria, 'Magnolia Blues'

When it comes to music, mentioning "atmosphere" can feel superficial, like noticing the velvet drapes and cedarwood smell in a restaurant. But think of it another way: Atmosphere is the way ideology feels. Adia Victoria knows this. In the decade-plus she's spent perfecting her version of blues, the South Carolina-born Nashvillian has studied how the heavy air of the South — its buggy, vine-twisted landscapes and historical decadence, the stain of racism and cleansing downpours of resistance — shapes its people.

Co-produced by T-Bone Burnett, her new album A Southern Gothic (out Sept. 17) fully explores this experience. "Magnolia Blues" opens the curtain with a groove reminiscent of Geeshie Wiley and a sisterly choir lifting up Victoria's slow moan until it becomes a quiet roar. "Something in the air tonight," she chants, joined by fellow Nashvillians Margo Price and Kyshona. Indeed there is.

