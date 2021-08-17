Accessibility links
Kowloon Walled City, 'Oxygen Tent' : #NowPlaying On this new one, the Oakland-based band's battering noise-rock graduates into a beautiful, but still brute-forced, groove.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Viking's Choice

Kowloon Walled City, 'Oxygen Tent'

Neurot Recordings YouTube
Viking's Choice

See more #NowPlaying recommendations from Viking's Choice

For the past 14 years, Oakland's Kowloon Walled City has been in a constant state of deconstruction – yet "Oxygen Tent" spirals the band's grief-stricken, metallic noise-rock outward. If past records were a sludgy bummer akin to Harvey Milk, this intricate-yet-ballistic arrangement owes more to Slint and Moss Icon. Nervy riffs float like exhaust fumes, as drum fills puncture dead space and a distorted bass breaks apart a throbbing groove. When the band locks full barrel into the clobbering climax, the anxious atmosphere turns to stone.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations