Cimafunk (Feat. George Clinton), 'Funk Aspirin'

Terapia Productions/Thirty Tigers YouTube

"Funk Aspirin," the new single from Cuban funkmeister Cimafunk features Dr. Funkenstein himself, Parliament's George Clinton, and is the perfect soundtrack for an end-of-summer front porch party (properly masked, of course).

The track grooves hard with the kind of bump and grind funk that was part of the Mothership's raison d'etre. For the past couple of years Cimafunk has been mining ancestral connections between Afro-Cuban music and grooves from the Black funk tradition. However, on "Funk Aspirin," it's hard to tell if a torch is being passed or merely carried across a bridge that was already there.