Accessibility links
Helado Negro, 'Outside The Outside' : #NowPlaying A late-night song with an infectious groove, "Outside the Outside" transports listeners to a dance floor where the only light we see is bouncing off a disco ball.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Helado Negro, 'Outside The Outside'

Brian Burns

From North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC

Private Energy/4AD YouTube

Helado Negro, a.k.a. Roberto Carlos Lange, just released "Outside the Outside," the second single from his forthcoming seventh album, Far In. A late-night song with an infectious groove, it transports listeners to a dance floor where the only light we see is bouncing off a disco ball. Lange's gentle vocals carry the melody perfectly without distracting from the beat. The track's accompanying video sets the mood perfectly by using footage from Lange's 1980s family house parties in South Florida. The child of Ecuadorian immigrants, he says of those parties, "My family came to this country as outsiders looking for and finding community. People would come to our house and bond through music, food and dancing." As another pandemic summer winds to a close, it's easy to find comfort in that spirit of connection.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations