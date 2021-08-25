Helado Negro, 'Outside The Outside'

Private Energy/4AD YouTube

Helado Negro, a.k.a. Roberto Carlos Lange, just released "Outside the Outside," the second single from his forthcoming seventh album, Far In. A late-night song with an infectious groove, it transports listeners to a dance floor where the only light we see is bouncing off a disco ball. Lange's gentle vocals carry the melody perfectly without distracting from the beat. The track's accompanying video sets the mood perfectly by using footage from Lange's 1980s family house parties in South Florida. The child of Ecuadorian immigrants, he says of those parties, "My family came to this country as outsiders looking for and finding community. People would come to our house and bond through music, food and dancing." As another pandemic summer winds to a close, it's easy to find comfort in that spirit of connection.