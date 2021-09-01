Accessibility links
2021-09-01
Swindle (Feat. Kojey Radical, Loyle Carner & JNR Williams), 'LOST'

Swindle smoothly traverses jazz, hip-hop, grime, soul, electronic and R&B, for a sound that encapsulates the diversity of Black music across the U.K. His 2019 album No More Normal was one of that year's best, and now he returns with The New World on Oct. 29. Featuring Kojey Radical, Loyle Carner and JNR Williams, its first single "LOST" also features Femi and TJ Koleoso from the U.K. jazz quintet Ezra Collective. A future funk masterpiece with amazing wordplay between Kojey and Loyle, it's a track you'll want to keep on repeat for weeks.

