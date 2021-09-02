Accessibility links
Wednesday, 'Cliff' : #NowPlaying This song, like so much of Wednesday's newest album Twin Plagues, is about the sting of realizing in hindsight that your childhood was less stable than you understood.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Wednesday, 'Cliff'

Evan Rytlewski

From88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Orindal Records YouTube

A common knock against indie rock is that it's the music of privilege, recorded primarily for and by the liberal-arts elite. The North Carolina band Wednesday pushes back against that stereotype, writing from an unmistakably blue-collar background and perspective. Over the volcanic guitars of the new album Twin Plagues, songwriter Karly Hartzman looks back on her small-town upbringing through the class awareness of adulthood, sifting through an impressionistic daze of memories: home haircuts, vandalized cemeteries, a cruelly symbolic burned-down Dairy Queen. "Cliff" in particular is loaded with scene-setting details: race cars, Miller Lite, a Dallas Cowboys urn, all vague suggestions of a physically or emotionally absent parent. Like so much of Twin Plagues, it's a song about the sting of realizing in hindsight that your childhood was less stable than you understood.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations