STAYC, 'Stereotype' : #NowPlaying The titular single from the K-Pop girl group's first EP is about inhabiting youth and confidence, but also the vulnerabilities underneath.
STAYC, 'Stereotype'

High Up Entertainment YouTube

As easy as it is to feel yourself, to flirt and shimmy, one look can turn your perception upside down. Accompanied by a music video that captures the girls in high school — the springtime of life! — STAYC's "Stereotype" is about inhabiting youth and confidence, but also the vulnerabilities underneath. The titular single from the K-Pop girl group's first EP dresses up STAYC'S teen-pop sound with a persistent hi-hat that keeps you rocking until the chorus' wobble bass kicks in. "Please like me / I'm still tender," sings Sumin. "Don't look at me with tinted glasses on," Isa adds, her voice illuminated by synthy keys.

