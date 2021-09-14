Cleo Sol, 'Spirit'

Forever Living Originals YouTube

Cleo Sol may best be known for her vocal contributions to the mysterious and prolific neo-soul/funk band SAULT, but on Mother, her second solo record in the last two years, we truly get to know the artist and the scope of her ambition. It's an immense and personal record that comes to a conclusion with "Spirit," a song that leans heavily and wonderfully on gospel instrumentation and '70s soul production. Starting off with a simple arrangement of piano, drums and Sol's amazing voice, the track builds slowly into something grand and ecstatic, bringing to mind Minnie Riperton's psychedelic soul classic "Les Fleurs."