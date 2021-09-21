Accessibility links
Julie Doiron, 'You Gave Me The Key' : #NowPlaying With its shufflin' rhythm section and a bendy line harmonized by double guitar, "You Gave Me the Key" choogles along to Doiron's bright rasp tinged with a touch of life's uncertainty.
Julie Doiron, 'You Gave Me The Key'

Viking's Choice

Julie Doiron, right from the jump, captures the shrugging optimism of a blank slate: "There was never a plan / No need to explain / And here I am starting over again." The singer-songwriter's first solo album in nine years, I Thought of You, opens with this top-down road-tripper of an easy rocker – the kind of song heard as the credits roll, our protagonist heading nowhere in particular. "You Gave Me the Key," with its shufflin' rhythm section and a bendy line harmonized by double guitar, choogles along to Doiron's bright rasp tinged with a touch of life's uncertainty.

