Ovlov, 'Land Of Steve-O'

A comfortable and familiar aura surrounds Ovlov's fuzzy, shoegaze-tinged indie rock, like meeting someone for the first time and feeling like you've known them your whole life. This sense of security is a bit ironic, considering the Connecticut crew led by Steve Harlett is known for constantly breaking up and getting back together. "Land of Steve-O," the first single from the group's forthcoming record Buds, marks the group's return; the title alone invokes the aforementioned divine déjà vu with the reintroduction of the endearing character Steve-O, who last appeared in 2017's Greatest Hits, Vol. II with "Strand of Steve-O."

"Land of Steve-O" utilizes one of the band's usual song formulas: steady verses followed by an explosive chorus with staticky riffs and Harlett's inviting intone: "Don't feel crazy / When you walk around your town / Just call your friend Steve-O," he sings. Intensifying at the end, the track transcends into an unhinged, euphoric catharsis before fading and forcing us back into reality.