Summer Walker (with JT from City Girls), 'Ex For A Reason'

It's giving Nivea, it's giving Tiffany Evans' "Promise Ring," it's giving Ciara lusting after 50 Cent in 2006. What Summer Walker's new song, "Ex For A Reason" featuring JT from City Girls, is not giving is the entrancing, smoky lounge sound we fell in love with when the Atlanta singer-songwriter came in hot with 2018's "Girls Need Love" and garnered more hype with her debut studio album, 2019's Over It. Still, the fairly generic Buddah Bless and Sean Garrett-produced track catches the ear with a high-tempo beat, Walker's signature honeyed-liquor vocals and toxic warning shots. Where it falls off is the tone-deaf guest verse from JT as she raps about pulling up on the new girl her ex is with. (JT's current partner, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, has an ex-girlfriend who alleges that he punched her in July after seeing her with another man). All in all, "Ex For A Reason" is an underwhelming release best suited for mindless listening at the roller rink.

