Accessibility links
Melaner, 'Banana Split' : #NowPlaying Melaner turns up the heat with self-assured lyrics over a delicious discotheque-ready beat.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Melaner, 'Banana Split'

Fi O'Reilly

YouTube

While those of us in the Northern hemisphere are gearing up for the dreadful trudge towards the colder winter months, Afro-Latina singer Melaner knows just what we need, and turns up the heat with "Banana Split." The Brazilian funk-inspired track is Melaner's second single of the year, continuing the anthemic self-assurance of "Accidente" as she exclaims "Perdiste los sentidos, ni siquiera te tocado" ("You've lost all your senses, I haven't even touched you") over a delicious discotheque-ready beat. Heavy on the drums, "Banana Split" is a fun and flirty banger, certain to keep spirits high and the cold from our bones.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations