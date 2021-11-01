Accessibility links
Jana Horn, 'Jordan' : #NowPlaying The Austin-based folk artist offers a glimpse of her upcoming album, Optimism.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Jana Horn, 'Jordan'

FromKUT 90.5

YouTube
KUTX's #NowPlaying Picks

See more #NowPlaying recommendations from KUTX

Austin's Jana Horn makes quietly intense folk music with novelist-like precision. Her words are clear and carefully-chosen, even when singing about ambiguous emotions or subconscious images. This makes you want to listen to her songs over and over, to explore the landscapes she's mapped.

On "Jordan," Horn tells the tale of a spiritual crisis. Biblical language blends with her band's crackling, electronic modernity. Her unnamed character walks from Galilee to Jordan, facing an incomprehensible decision: Do I destroy my family and my city for the sake of belief and blind trust? Bassist Vince Delgado mirrors these hard footsteps with plodding notes, while Horn's voice stays steady as a whisper. She says the song kind of scared her when she wrote it, but felt compelled to record "Jordan" nonetheless. Great songs often make us walk to unfamiliar places.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations