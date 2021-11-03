Accessibility links
LANNDS, 'In the Garden' : #NowPlaying Electronic umami from the psych-pop duo.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

LANNDS, 'In the Garden'

Matthew Shaw

FromWJCT News 89.9

Run For Cover Records YouTube
The Jacksonville Music Experience's #NowPlaying Picks

More #NowPlaying picks from the Jacksonville Music Experience

When it came time to harvest their latest psych-pop crop under the moniker LANNDS, singer-guitarist Rania Woodard and multi-instrumentalist Brian Squillace decamped to the mountains of North Carolina — a decidedly rustic locale for such a seemingly modern project. Their latest, "In the Garden," highlights Woodard and Squillace's electronic umami, with atmospheric synths rooted by earthy samples foraged from nature (harmonies provided by birds, auxiliary percussion by tree branches). Buoyed by Woodard's reverb-drenched guitar melodies and tripped-out vocals, "In the Garden" is a richly textured meditation on death and rebirth, and a perfect microdose of LANNDS' euphonious (and increasingly potent) psilocybin.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations