Slayyyter (feat. Big Freedia), 'Stupid Boy'

YouTube

Slayyyter has a knack for capturing the essence of 2000's nostalgia and all of its related aesthetic idiosyncrasies. Whether it's the Britney-esque earworm potential of her collaborations with Ayesha Erotica or the clear Kylie Minogue inspiration on her debut studio album, Troubled Paradise, her songs invoke the past while glitching their way into the future. On the new track, "Stupid Boy," Slayyyter turns her sensibility towards stadium-filler jock jams. Alongside the queen of bounce, Big Freedia, the two tear up the EDM-inspired track, blowing through their verses with aplomb and disparaging the himbo agenda once and for all.