Snarls, 'Fixed Gear'

YouTube

The volatility of new love can be an excitement or a detriment depending on the moment. In "Fixed Gear," the self-described "glitter emo alt rock" quartet Snarls explores the space between these feelings. In her lilting voice, Chlo White parses the first steps of love: hesitant, but wondering what the other person's thinking, what they carry inside. White sings about feeling guarded herself, but wants to open up and let love bloom — guitars suddenly surge behind her as she lets her true intentions show: "I wanna make you come to life / All the way / So I'll never have to worry that you'll fade."