Skyzoo (feat. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble), 'Bed-Stuy is Burning'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

Mello Music Group YouTube

On "Bed-Stuy Is Burning," veteran rapper Skyzoo laments how gentrification has torn apart the community that he once knew. Over a gorgeous, jazz-infused beat, Skyzoo runs down a vivid and loving detailing of life in the Brooklyn neighborhood that birthed him. With its soaring brass section and a slick vocal sample taken from Da Bush Babees' "Remember We," the chorus is heartbreaking as Skyzoo pleads to cities and communities throughout the nation: "Please, Philly, don't let this happen to you / Please, Atlanta, don't let this happen to you / Please, DMV, don't let this happen to you..."