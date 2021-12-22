KIRBY, 'Wish I Loved'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

YouTube

"Wish I Loved" is a song for those who have love to give, but lack a worthy recipient. From KIRBY's latest EP, Sis. He Wasn't the One, the song describes different ways partners come through for one another, from listening on a bad day to serving as a designated driver. It's a reminder that real love isn't about fanatical devotion, but about showing up and being present. When KIRBY sings, "I wish I loved somebody that much," it's clear that you can't offer this type of love to just anyone. It must be reciprocated and honored.