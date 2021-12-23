Tierra Whack, 'Heaven'

Interscope YouTube

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

Snippets of this new song from Tierra Whack premiered on NPR Music's The Formula series. Host Rodney Carmichael asked, "Is this the first Tierra Whack gospel song?" Answer: Yes, it is, and it's so good. The atmospheric gospel chords create a canvas for Whack's vocals as she repeats "Heaven has all my favorite people," as if it's a mantra. The song, from her third EP of December, R&B?, also received a music video, shot in a single take as Whack, illuminated by a light within her umbrella, weathers the storm while shrouded in darkness. It's as evocative as the song itself, offering the audience space to find peace in the lyrics, the harmonic chords, or perhaps the visual metaphor of walking in faith.