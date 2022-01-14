Accessibility links
FKA twigs' new mixtape, 'CAPRISONGS,' features an Afrobeat track with Shygirl
FKA twigs (feat. Shygirl), 'papi bones'

More than two years after the release of her second studio album, the transcendent MAGDALENE, British singer-songwriter FKA twigs has dropped CAPRISONGS, her first mixtape and major label debut under Atlantic Records. Gone is the mournful crooner with haunting, operatic vocals; in her place stands a club rat on a mission of hedonism. A highlight of the mixtape's various hyperpop-adjacent bangers is "papi bones," featuring hip-hop grime master Shygirl.

"We gon' run the dancefloor," a boisterous DJ shouts over a heartbeat pulse before alarms sound and the steel drums begin. Co-produced by twigs, El Guincho, Fakeguido and Jonathan Coffer, the Afrobeat-dancehall track is addictive, cathartic in its physicality. twigs' usual operatic soprano has been updated for a digitized rallying cry, accented with the lilt of a chiming bell. A song equally suited for spilling bronzer in the sink during the pre-game and whining on the floor, veiled in haze, "papi bones" raises a glass to all the Champagne bubble girls around the world.

