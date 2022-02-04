Key Glock, 'Proud'

Paper Route Empire YouTube

It's only been a few months since Memphis-bred rapper and hometown hero Young Dolph was fatally shot. On the lead single from Paper Route EMPIRE'S Long Live Young Dolph EP, Young Dolph's cousin and protégé Key Glock paints the heartache of mourning.

You can't help but bop your head with maybe a teary eye as Key Glock laments the death of Young Dolph over a lively beat by producer BANDPLAY. "Proud" starts with Dolph's signature "ayyeee," setting the rueful tone of this rap memorial. Glock's grief is palpable as he floats along the melody, relaying a range of emotions from anger to depression.

Between grappling with vengeance and the despair of time lost, Glock assures us that his grind mentality is fully intact and he's committed to making Dolph proud: "I got Dolph lookin' down on me, I know that n**** smilin'"