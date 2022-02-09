Pink Sweat$, 'Spiritual'

Pink Sweat$'s "Spiritual" explores the notion that one doesn't need sacred text or church pews to have a spiritual encounter. Love itself can stir the inexplicable feelings that come from experiencing the great unknowns of the divine.

With a sensual croon laced with subtle sadness, Pink Sweat$ presents a duality of emotions not unfamiliar to spiritual run-ins. The solo organ throughout the first verse transports me back to the Sunday sermons of my youth. A choir belts the word "spiritual" repeatedly into a harmonic crescendo of "you make me feel spiritual," invoking the vulnerability found in both romantic love and the overwhelming presence of God. Whether it's the love of an altruistic deity or the affection of a partner, "Spiritual" reminds us that love moves us and inspires us.