Wednesday covers Gary Stewart's 'She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin Doubles)' : #NowPlaying The Asheville, N.C., band processes the honky-tonk staple through indie-rock fuzz for a truly original reimagining.
Wednesday, 'She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)'

It's hard to match the late country star Gary Stewart's flair for whiskey-drenched sorrow. But on its cover of "She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)," the Asheville, N.C., band Wednesday processes the honky-tonk staple through a Swirlies-style, indie-rock fuzz for a truly original reimagining. Where Stewart was mournful and tipsy, teetering on the brink of a full breakdown like a shot glass at a table's edge, Wednesday's Karly Hartzman pushes the song into a grungier shade of complete brokenheartedness. When those distorted guitars drone around her warbled "I'm drinkiiin' doubles," you know it's already over.

