Chappell Roan, 'Naked in Manhattan' : #NowPlaying "Naked in Manhattan" is a queer girl bop that simultaneously captures the electricity of having your first crush and the playfulness of coming-of-age exuberance.
Chappell Roan, 'Naked in Manhattan'

Madeline Kinnaird

After two years of silence, Chappell Roan returns with, "Naked in Manhattan," her first release as an independent artist. The new single is a queer girl bop that simultaneously captures the electricity of having your first crush and the playfulness of coming-of-age exuberance.

With tender, nostalgic lyrics — "The rush of slumber party kissing / Don't touch, I'll never cross the line" — that evolve into a soaring melody — "Oh, I've never done it, let's make it cinematic" — the track is flirty yet uncertain. Roan's contrasting lyrics are supplemented with delicate, yearning synths and floating falsetto that transition into a unbridled, beat-heavy release.

