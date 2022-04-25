Accessibility links
Ravyn Lenae's 'M.I.A.' is going to be everywhere this summer : #NowPlaying R&B singer Ravyn Lenae strikes a balance between carefree and commanding.
Ravyn Lenae, 'M.I.A.'

Ravyn Lenae tried it all on 2018's Steve Lacy-produced Crush EP: R&B, pop, soul and funk. And now she's gearing up to push R&B further on her debut album Hypnos, out May 20. On "M.I.A.," Lenae's celestial vocals swirl around the complex, Afrofuturistic backing track by IAMNOBODI and Sango.

"'M.I.A.' is about feeling free and comfortable in your skin," she says in a press release. "It's a peek into my world — the duality of knowing the energy you bring to the world but also being confident in riding dolo." And by striking that balance between carefree and commanding, it's clear we're all going to be going "M.I.A." whenever possible this summer.

