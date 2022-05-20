Diana Ross (feat. Tame Impala), 'Turn Up the Sunshine'

Diana Ross and Tame Impala have dropped the first taste of the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will feature covers of 1970s hits produced and curated by Jack Antonoff. And though Ross and Tame Impala seem like quite the peculiar pairing, their song "Turn Up the Sunshine" is a bop that just feels right. The song grooves with funky, rhythmic percussion, an energetic string arrangement and bass that just rips through. Ross effortlessly delivers inspiring vocals and lyrics, singing: "We gotta keep it movin', make a change so it don't change back / So hard to lose like that." What else should we have expected from "The Disco Diva" and modern psychedelic legend Kevin Parker?