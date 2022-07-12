Brijean, 'Caldwell's Way'

Credit: Brijean / Ghostly International YouTube

The heyday of twee pop may be well past us now. But on "Caldwell's Way," Brijean finds a way to take the simple things (birdsong, love for a neighbor, nostalgia for an unreclaimable past) and combine them into a sincere ode to home that feels like an asteroid crashing into your heart. We all have homes — found, chosen or otherwise — that we miss sometimes. And it's hard not to let it get to you when Brijean sings through distant reverb: "I'm only miles away / Maybe I'm just feeling lonely." Vulnerability is the name of the game here: You'll find it woven throughout the muted organ section, the twinkly strings and cinematic synths that sound like they belong on a Zelda soundtrack. So suspend your disbelief and let this track take you to the places you miss most. you might feel lighter by the end of it.