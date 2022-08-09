Tommy Lefroy, 'Dog Eat Dog'

An ode to the heroine spirit braving a man's world, "Dog Eat Dog" by Tommy Lefroy is a confrontation of masculine power structures and the constrictive hierarchies they impose. Featuring garage-grunge flair and layered vocal harmonies, the track is a rallying cry for those who have been made to feel guarded in their otherness. The song unpacks this feeling through medieval imagery in its lyrics and video, conjuring shields, armors and arenas: "​​Looking around the arena / Thinking I'm just like you / But a girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do."

The duo — who fittingly adopted its moniker from a real-life love interest of Jane Austen — subverts gender norms in the track, playing with notions of masculinity — the access it offers and the doors closed when you seem to lack it – ultimately aiming to reclaim power in the members' womanhood and queerness.