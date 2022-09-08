Matthew J. Rolin, 'Shingles'

Accessibility links
Matthew J. Rolin's characteristic patience returns with newfound clarity. From the upcoming album Passing, his 12-string guitar playing on "Shingles" — presented here in its best production yet — shimmers in stasis, then spins in its rollicking chord changes. There's a kaleidoscopic sense of motion always in play, leaving you guessing where the next turn leads. While frequently heard in group settings (most notably in the ecstatic folk-drone of Powers/Rolin Duo, with dulcimerist and wife Jen Powers), alone his stylistic prowess has a clear and welcome chance to shine. Rolin's deft hands on his instrument display an assured sense of composition, and a bright present for the state of guitar soli.

