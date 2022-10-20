Knifeplay, 'Nobody'
The band mixes twangy confessionals, bruising shoegaze and sprawling slowcore
Philadelphia band Knifeplay isn't afraid to get bleak. "I am nobody," songwriter Tj Strohmer sings as the opening line of the band's sophomore album, Animal Drowning; from there on out, you might categorize the album's major themes as failure, hopelessness and loneliness. Knifeplay's sound contains elements of twangy confessionals, bruising shoegaze and sprawling slowcore: intricate and dense enough to feel totally absorbing — but also, majestic and stirring enough to convince you the band still has a little fight left.
Opener "Nobody" kicks off the album with an unhurried ascent, like a roller coaster slowly clicking up a huge hill. "When I'm old," Strohmer sings, resigned but perhaps not entirely despondent, "I hope to make peace / With everyone I've ever met." The song's fuzzed-out guitars and warped riffs give just a hint of how heavy Animal Drowning can get, but its soaring final minute is a reminder that the band is just as committed to crafting moments of beauty you can get lost in.