Lisel, 'One At A Time' : #NowPlaying The singer makes four simple words into an Escher-esque puzzle built on loops and layers of her voice.
Viking's Choice

Lisel, 'One At A Time'

Eliza Bagg has always been of two worlds: as Lisel, an electro-pop alien taken by the wonders of auto-tune, and as an opera singer who's performed the works of Meredith Monk, Caroline Shaw and John Zorn. On "One At A Time," Lisel bridges her own gap and makes four simple words an Escher-esque puzzle.

Here, built on loops and layers of her voice, single syllables delay in stately polyphony — an update on the Renaissance and Medieval styles familiar to Bagg. But each ripple of delicately auto-tuned sound grows louder, more fervent with repetition, as if to envelop her being with ecstatic reassurance.

