Wow! We Have a Winner

Have you been listening to NPR's Wow in the World? It's a podcast for curious kids and their grown-ups that illuminates the wonders of science, technology, discovery and inventions.

If you're already a fan then you know all about the "Show Reggie Some Love" art contest. Kids from all across the country have submitted their drawing of everyone's favorite character: Reggie!

Reggie is the trusty carrier pigeon who flies our hosts and podcast creators, Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas, all over the world on new adventures in search of "Wows" big and small. After carefully examining every entry - our judges narrowed down over 600 entries to the top 10. Listeners then had the chance to vote for their favorite drawing. Congratulations to Xana, age 10 of Denver, Colorado.

Check out Xana and her winning picture:

"The awesome thing about dramatic audio, is that the sound helps to create a very visual theater of the mind," said Wow in the World co-host Mindy Thomas. "Both parents and kids are invited to use their imaginations to picture the story in their own unique way -even while sharing in the experience together! In this way, we see our listeners are our co-creators, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to share their own images of Reggie. The entries we received showed us how vastly different and personal he is to each listener. We've had the best time seeing this character through the eyes of these kids.

"It's easy for kids to get sucked into their screens - but Wow in the World takes them on a journey of their own creation," said co-host Guy Raz. "This show is more than just an alternative to screen time, it's a way to tap into your imagination. We were blown away by all the amazing entries we received. Congrats to our winner!"

Listen to Xana receive a surprise phone call announcing her as the winner!

Surprise Call to Xana 4:10

About the Show

Wow in the World is a podcast and a new way for families to connect, look up and discover the wonders in the world around them. Every episode, hosts and co-creators Mindy and Guy guide curious kids and their grown-ups away from their screens and on a journey. Through a combination of careful scientific research and fun, we'll go inside our brains, out into space, and deep into the coolest new stories in science and technology. Hosted by Guy Raz @guyraz and Mindy Thomas @AbsolutelyMindy. Follow the show on twitter @WowintheWorld and Facebook or at WowintheWorld.com