NPR Asks #HowToRaiseAHuman

This Mother's Day, NPR's Science Desk is kicking off a new series that asks a crucial question: Is there a way to make raising kids easier?

Share Your Story Parents make mistakes. It comes with the job. What do you wish you had known about raising kids before becoming a parent? Tell us your story on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #HowToRaiseAHuman.



To answer that, our reporters dive into the latest research and explore some of the world's oldest cultures for suggestions on How To Raise A Human.

We travel to the Yucatan to find out the secrets of Mayan moms who say parenting doesn't have to be stressful. We analyze the science around moms and new babies who sleep together to see if the practice is as universally dangerous as some pediatricians claim. We also drop in on several cultures who have found a way to get kids to do chores without a fight. And we answer this question: The best way to raise a human? Help out moms and dads. Parents who are supported in turn can provide more support for their kids.

Look and listen for #HowToRaiseAHuman stories across NPR newsmagazines and NPR.org starting on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13, and running through June 16.

Check out the first installments of the series: Malaka Gharib kicks off the series with a recap of parents sharing some of their favorite insights. Michaeleen Doucleff takes a closer look at the boxes mothers exist in.

