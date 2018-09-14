NPR Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month / NPR Celebra El Mes De La Herencia Hispana

El Mes de la Herencia Hispana comienza este fin de semana y sigue hasta el 15 de octubre. Algunos de nuestros podcasts tienen programación especial durante este mes y también tenemos dos selecciones especiales que puedes acceder desde tu móvil. Muchos de estos programas cuentan historias hispanas y celebran la cultura latina todo el año, no solo desde el 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre. ¡Escúchalos!

Hispanic Heritage Month starts this weekend and goes until October 15. Some of our podcasts have special programming during this month and we also have two curated playlists you can access from your preferred mobile device. Many of these podcasts feature diverse stories all year long, not just from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Check them out!

Deep-dive playlist on NPR One

For Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR One is highlighting our editors' favorite NPR stories from over the years about Hispanic culture, art and personalities. The hope is that these stories show there are many different ways to be Hispanic, Latino or Latinx. Every day listeners can check back for a new story told by and about Hispanic people.

Podcast Playlist on Spotify

Amplify was created by Spotify to amplify the voices of different causes and initiatives. This year's Hispanic Heritage Month theme for Amplify is a celebration of the uniqueness of U.S. Latino identities. The hub will offer a mix of music, playlists, and podcast content, including episodes of NPR's notable podcasts: Code Switch, How I Built This, Alt.Latino, and Latino USA.

Episodes from our podcasts that will showcase Hispanic Heritage include:

Code Switch

Code Switch is a team of NPR journalists who are fascinated by the overlapping themes of race, ethnicity and culture, and how they play out in our lives and communities. Their work appears in a weekly podcast, on-air, online, and across NPR's shows and digital outlets. Named after the many ways people shift their expressions of race and culture in daily life, Code Switch aims to deepen the coverage of these topics and capture the issues that define an increasingly diverse America.

Sept. 19

Puerto Rico And The Board

One year after Hurricane Maria, Adrian Florido--NPR Code Switch and National Desk reporter based in Puerto Rico-- brings us a story that is much older and deeper than the recovery effort. The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico was set up a year before Maria made landfall, to deal with the island's insurmountable debt. It's making massive cuts to education, social services, healthcare, and more, which is shaking the foundation of Puerto Rican identity. But the board is made up of unelected officials, meaning the American citizens living in PR have little say over what stays and what goes. It's the latest chapter in a much longer struggle for the island's autonomy... a fight over who has the power to decide Puerto Rico's finances, to implement its policy, and to determine its future.

Alt.Latino

Alt.Latino is a spotlight on the world of Latinx arts and culture through music, stories and conversation.The multi-platform (podcast/radio/blog) programming features the breadth of styles and cultures that make up Latin Music. Alt.Latino has consistently featured many iconic Latin music performers (Carlos Santana, Rita Moreno) going back to its very first show in June of 2010 with Juanes.

Sept. 13

Album Feature: The Crossing by Alejandro Escovedo

Alejandro Escovedo is from the punk wing of Latin music. He has a storied career as a member and leader of the Austin based punk band The True Believers and several bands under his own name. His new album, The Crossing, is a true return to form as a raucous, loud and boisterous sound that looks at immigration told through the eyes, and ears, of two young men looking for the

Sept. 20

Puerto Rico: One Year Later

Just after the one year anniversary of the day (Sept 16) Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico Alt.Latino takes a look back at the pivotal moments of the storm and the recovery through excerpts of NPR News reporting from the island. National Desk Editor Luis Clemens has been coordinating coverage and will be a guest on the first part of the show detailing the strategy of covering the story and NPR Code Switch reporter Adrian Florido will also talk about his post of living there and covering the story.

Sept. 27

El Tiny: 6 Latinx Artists Featured on the Tiny Desk Concerts

Bob Boilen and Felix Contreras made the hard decision of which 6 tracks to feature from the many Latinx TDC's that have been produced of the years. The point of the show is to share the depth of Latinx music the TDC's have featured from the beginning of the popular series.

We'll also hear from some artists about what the appearance has meant for their careers and we'll get to the bottom of why "El Tiny" is becoming a Must Do for artist throughout Latin America.

Oct. 4

Alt.Latino Icon series: Jose Feliciano

The legendary guitarist and performer visits Alt.Latino World Headquarters (the NPR building) to talk about his legendary and groundbreaking career with humor and amazing show business stories to illustrate his role in the history of crossover success. The lesson here is there is no Cardi B without the work and sacrifices of Jose Feliciano.

Oct. 11

Panart Cuban Music Recording Treasures

In 1940's Havana a Latin American sound engineer designed and built a world class recording studio in Havana and it became the center of the musical world of not just the Caribbean but also throughout Latin America.

Before the studio came under government control just after the revolution the studio amassed an archive of recorded music that is a window into Latin culture from that era.

Concord Records, an independent label based in California, recently acquired licensing rights to the tire catalog and releases its first batch of highly anticipated archive records in October.

Album coordinator Judy Cantor Navas will join Alt.Latino and play the tip of the iceberg of a collection that will undoubtedly refresh our knowledge of classic Cuban music.

Oct. 18

Una Noche Con Ruben Blades

Latin music icon Ruben Blades releases a new album that includes many of his classic recordings and features him singing big band swing jazz hits of the 1940's in an album recorded with the jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra featuring Wynton Marsalis.

It's a natural paring considering the close relationship between Afro Cuban music and jazz going back to the 1940's and Blades covers that history and his own stories career with JALC's Carlos Henriquez, who produced the album.

Podcast Extra:

Three Faces of Cuba

Alt.Latino will feature two interviews and a lengthy blog post featuring the sounds three contemporary Cuban artists who play jazz (Haydee Milanes), hip hop (La Dame Blanche) and folkloric music (Michael Spiro).

The podcasts will be entirely in Spanish, the blog post in English with extensive musical examples.

Alt.Latino Spotify Playlist

On Sept 15 Alt.Latino will relaunch the weekly Latinx New Music Playlist featuring artists who are currently redefining and challenging the concept of Latin music. These artists are taking the music back to its dance roots by taking over club playlists around the world and on the Spotify streaming charts. The Playlist is curated by former NPR Music intern Stefanie Ferndandez.

Latino USA

Latino USA, the radio journal of news and culture, is the only national, English-language radio program produced from a Latino perspective.

Sept. 21

A Tale of Two Broadway Shows

Latino USA hits Broadway through a look at Latinos' presence on the stage through history. As Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights hits its 10th anniversary, and West Side Story turns 50, we take a look at their impact, their portrayal of Latinos, and the legacy of Latinos in Broadway going forward.

Sept. 28

Sexual Abuse in Immigration Detention Centers

There's a long and extensive pattern of sexual abuse and harassment in immigration detention facilities, even though the Prison Rape Elimination Act [PREA] was introduced in DHS facilities in 2014. So we zoom in on one notoriously problematic all-female detention center in Texas to explore how and why the system allows for sexual abuse of detainees to continue.

Oct. 5

Are Warehouse Jobs a Path to a Middle-Class Life?

With the rise of e-commerce, the need for warehouses and the people who run them, many of them Latino, has exploded. Latino USA visits a high school training students to work in the industry and ventures inside an Amazon warehouse.

Oct. 5

Interview with Rapper Fat Joe

Joseph Antonio Cartagena, known as Fat Joe, is a rapper and actor of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent. In this edition of "Portrait Of," Cartagena discusses his 25-year career in music and his latest acting role in Night School.

Oct. 12

Interview with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Justice Sonia Sotomayor sits down with Maria Hinojosa to discuss the Justice's new books, "The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor" and "Turning Pages: My Life Story", a young adult and children's versions of her autobiography. The two discuss why Sotomayor decided to release her book for a younger audience and how she learned to "dream big dreams."

Radio Ambulante

Enlarge this image Radio Ambulante Radio Ambulante

Radio Ambulante is an award-winning Spanish language podcast that uses long-form audio journalism to tell neglected and under-reported Latin American and Latino stories. Their new season launched this week!

Sept. 11

Sharing Is Not a Crime

In the internet age, getting, downloading, and sharing pictures, information, videos or music is so simple that almost everyone sees it as a normal thing. In fact, for many of us it's even something we do every day. An everyday practice that —as seen by copyright law— makes us all criminals. But still, we generally don't think about it, because there are no consequences. Diego Gómez, an environmental conservation student, wasn't concerned about that either, until he received a call in 2013 that would change his life and all his plans for the future.

Sept. 18

Mexican Schools

In September 2017, two magnitude 7,1 and 8,3 earthquakes shook the center and south of Mexico. A tragedy that affected millions of people in five states, including Mexico City. Relative to other buildings, schools were particularly affected and —according to official numbers— more than twenty thousand schools suffered damages to various degrees. Even though the government had promptly promised to rebuild all those schools, Nadia Sanders and Irene Larraz found lies and distortion in those operations.

Sept. 25

Juror 10

How do you make a life and death decision? A Puerto Rican juror faces the capital punishment.

On October 17, 2009, the worst massacre in the history of Puerto Rico occurred. Two drug trade factions faced off in a bar called La Tómbola, leaving nine dead in the shooting. A few months later, the FBI arrested Alexis Candelario, a known drug dealer in the area, and started a death penalty trial against him. The death penalty is unconstitutional in Puerto Rico, but, since the island is a territory of the United States, federal laws override local legislation. Even though this penalty is widely repudiated in Puerto Rico, federal prosecutors have fixated on pursuing this type of punishment on the island. On 2013 —the year of the Candelario trial—, there were four death penalty trials on Puerto Rico, many more than on any other jurisdiction in the US.

Local juries have a long tradition of rejecting this type of punishment. This resistance almost came to an end in the Candelario case. Federal prosecutors were sure that this would be the trial that would change everything. This is the story of the most controversial decision in the judicial history of the island. The deliberation took three days. Jurors in federal cases are anonymous, they are only known by the number the court assigns them. Juror #10 was the only juror to oppose the death sentence. The rest of the jurors did everything possible to change her mind.

Juror # 10 held firm and Candelario received a prison for life sentence. It seemed like the case was closed. But now federal prosecutors have decided to open a new trial, using a minor technical error in the original process. They are convinced that they will get the sentence they're after. This motivated Juror #10 to tell her story to Radio Ambulante.

The new trial of Alexis Candelario beings in February of 2019.

Oct. 2

Haitians in Chile

This is the story of how an isolated town on the Andean foothills in Chile deals with the arrival of Haitians, one of the most important migrant groups in the country.

Oct. 9

Child Abuse

Kenia's first memories are of a happy life. She lived with her older sister and her mom in a small apartment in Manhattan, and she had a really close relationship with her aunt. She was pampered by the whole family and everyone showered her with affection. But a radical change in the family revealed an entirely unknown side of one the people she loved the most. A side that would leave a lifelong impression on her.

What's Good with Stretch & Bobbito

What's Good with Stretch & Bobbito is your source for untold stories and uncovered truths. Hosts Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia interview cultural influencers, bringing their warmth, humor, and a fresh perspective. They're talking about art, music, politics, sports and what's good!

Sept. 5

Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez

Miranda-Rodriguez joined What's Good hosts Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia to reflect on superheroes, his catapult into comic-book fame and writing towards a better future for Puerto Rico.