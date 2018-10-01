Announcing Additions To NPR's Digital Content Team

Hey there,

Good morning and welcome to the first Monday in October! This is an exciting day for a few reasons, not the least of which is that we have several new colleagues joining us on the Digital Content team!

Alice Goldfarb, Data Viz and Graphics

The graphics and data visualization team is excited to welcome Alice Goldfarb who will be joining the Digital Content team for the next several months. Alice has been part (or all) of NPR Labs since 2012, after having proved herself indispensable as an intern. During that time, Alice helped with developing live transcription, sending emergency alerts as text via FM broadcast, worked on developing a loudness standard and ways to monitor and correct for it, and rebuilt an interactive map of public broadcasters and their coverage areas. Before joining NPR, Alice studied physics and mathematics, taught high school and was a flight instructor.

Sean McMinn, Data Reporter

Sean has spent the past three years as a Data Reporter at CQ Roll Call; building a data desk from scratch. Sean built data visualizations and tools, as well as designing, writing, analyzing, and reporting about politics and policy with a focus on Congress. He's also an adjunct lecturer at Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism where he teaches data reporting and visualization to graduate students. Sean is a graduate of the CA Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a degree in Journalism.

Arielle Retting, Copy Editor, Visual Newscast

Arielle brings a mix of copy editing, Web production and reporting experience to her new role on the Digital Content team. Most recently she has worked at Wired as a copy editor for the magazine and website. She joined Wired after a stint in The Guardian's San Francisco office, where she helped establish a new bureau, worked as a copy editor and periodically covered the NBA.

Arielle started her career in 2012 at The Washington Post, where she was a multi-platform editor. There she worked on the homepage in addition to copy editing breaking news, long features and special projects. Arielle has a bachelor's degree from Radford University, where she studied journalism and political science.

Michael Zamora, Visuals Editor, Visual Newscast

Michael comes to us from the Des Moines Register in Iowa where he was the Multimedia Editor managing a five-member visuals team. He was an early adopter of 360 photos and video. He is also an FAA licensed drone pilot.

Before his time in Iowa, Michael spent almost 8 years as a photojournalist at the Caller-Times in Corpus Christi, Texas. He also filmed, edited and produced a documentary called The Cost of Diabetes. Michael led a team of reporters and editors on a newsroom initiative called Building Our Future, meant to inform and engage the community on city-wide growth and development issues in both print and digital platforms. His photo project on the rural Premont school district shed light on the threat of closure from the state.

Michael also spent some time at The Morning News in Springdale, Arkansas and the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne.

- Keith Jenkins, Constance Miller, Desiree Hicks, Nicole Werbeck, and Sara Goo