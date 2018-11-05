Anne Li Joins The NPR One Team

Dear All,

I'm excited to announce that Anne Li will be joining the NPR One Editorial/Personalization and Curation team as the Emerging Platform Lead. In this new role she will be collaborating with News, Programming, and Digital Media to find new ways for our audiences to get news coverage and public radio content on devices such as Alexa, Google Home, and other Voice Assistant Technology.

Anne comes to NPR from the Washington Post where she has been an Interactive Audio Producer. During her time there she was a driving force in developing WaPo's Smart Speaker strategy. She created content for Flash Briefings that also become podcasts and worked with the WaPo Product team to launch and promote smart speaker skills. Anne worked as a reporter at West Virginia Public Radio and was an intern on Here and Now. Her experience in public radio journalism and as a producer working on cutting edge technology at the Washington Post will be a great asset as we create new listening experiences on Voice Assistants.

As Voice Assistant technology becomes more and more prominent in the lives of our listeners, we want to ensure that public radio journalism and storytelling – both local and national – is available in appealing ways that feel appropriate and easy to use on these new interactive devices. The Visual Newscast that is being rolled out for Smart Speakers that have screens is one example of how we are creating new content experiences for the new devices. Anne will be working on developing more new ways to make NPR content available everywhere the American public is listening.

Please welcome Anne Li to NPR when she starts on November 26th.

Cheers,

Tamar