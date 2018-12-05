Faces Of NPR: Kelsey Page

Faces Of NPR is a weekly feature that showcases the people behind NPR, from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. This week's post features Kelsey Page, an Audience and Community Relations Associate on the Audience Relations team at NPR.

The Basics:

Name: Kelsey Page Twitter Handle: @kelseylpage Job Title: Audience and Community Relations Associate Where You're From: Sandy, Utah

An Inside Look:

You're an Audience and Community Relations Associate here at NPR. What does that mean? What does your day-to-day look like?

My main duty as an Audience and Community Relations Associate is to respond to emails from NPR's listeners. I also produce a weekly newsletter (more on that later) and give tours of NPR headquarters.

How did you get started here? What advice do you have for someone who wants a job like yours?

I have long loved NPR podcasts, so when I was looking for a new job, I started regularly checking the NPR Careers page. Eventually, I saw the Audience Relations position, which seemed like a good fit, so I applied and got lucky!

I think the most important elements of my job are being an avid learner and a hard worker. Being kind and a good writer doesn't hurt, either!

What are some projects you're most proud of that you've worked on?

I helped launch the Listener Feedback Review, which is a weekly internal newsletter of the most notable trends in listener feedback. I write the newsletter each week and send it to staff in many departments across NPR. It's exciting to amplify the listeners' thoughts to people at NPR.

Favorite podcast?

I love Pop Culture Happy Hour, Heavyweight, Thirst Aid Kit, My Brother, My Brother and Me, Reply All, and many more!

What's on your desk?

Loads of books (most of which I have yet to read), a persistent stack of listener mail, and hot sauce.

Favorite Tiny Desk?

Jorge Drexler, Ólafur Arnalds, Anna Meredith, and Jupiter & Okwess all blew me away in different ways.

Favorite places in Washington D.C.?

The monuments after dark when they're all lit up and less crowded. I also love the National Zoo and the Georgetown Waterfront.

First thing you do when you get to the office?

Put on makeup and eat breakfast — I can never manage to fit those in before I leave home.

What are you inspired by right now?

Museums and artists on Instagram. @themuseumofmodernart, @museelouvre, and @tate give such neat glimpses into the art world from across the globe. I also love the up-close look artists give into their work and process — @villanaart, @chrissyangliker, @majasbok, @_karen.goins_, and @christinaeveartist (who made some videos for NPR Music a while back) are a few of my favorites.

What do you love about public radio?

I love the passion that drives public radio — the passion of everyone working to make and support radio, and the passion of listeners. I feel lucky that I get to witness all aspects of it every day!