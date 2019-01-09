Natalie Winston To Executive Produce Weekend 'All Things Considered'

I am delighted to share the news that, after a nationwide search, Natalie Winston is our new Executive Producer at Weekend All Things Considered.

Natalie started her career at NPR, working as an intern on the 2008 election team. After graduating from Williams College, she joined the PBS NewsHour, returning to NPR to work on our 2012 election team.

Over the last seven years at NPR, Natalie has brought her love of news to the Washington Desk, Talk of the Nation, Here & Now, Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and now WATC. At Morning Edition she traveled to Houston for days of coverage of Hurricane Harvey, broadcasting with David Greene from a hotel surrounded by rising waters. She was also editor on the team that hosted ME live from Moscow - their report on gay men who had fled Chechnya won an Edward R. Murrow Award.

In 2018, Natalie and her fellow acting Supervising Editor, Ammad Omar (stay tuned for more on his next move!), led the WATC team through coverage of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and Sen. John McCain's death. She also led a remote team for a weekend of coverage from Puerto Rico at the start of the hurricane season.

Host Michel Martin says, "Natalie and Ammad brought us through a difficult year with grace, good humor and a sense of adventure, and with Natalie's leadership we are going to continue to build on what we've started."

Natalie says she is thrilled to take on the Executive Producer role: "Over the past few months, I have seen the WATC staff excel in all sorts of situations and under the most extreme pressure. Anyone who thinks that the weekends are slow, hasn't worked weekends. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation with a great team. WATC will continue to ask and answer the big questions."

Natalie is a truly gifted journalist and leader, who is always armed with a plethora of original and ambitious ideas, and I can't wait to set out on this new journey with her.

Please join me in congratulating Natalie in her new role!



Bests, Sarah