Emily Feng Joins NPR As Beijing Correspondent

Today I am thrilled to announce the newest addition to NPR's International Desk: Emily Feng will be joining us as our new Beijing correspondent.

Emily's career began in China, where she has been reporting as Beijing correspondent for the Financial Times. A fluent Mandarin speaker, Emily has had a wide remit in China, traveling across the country to report stories on Chinese politics, policy, society, business, and tech. Her passion for deeply-reported stories and investigations anchored in human experience is what has made Emily's work particularly powerful. Her smart, enterprising reporting has led to significant scoops on China's imprisonment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, advancing our understanding of perhaps the most significant story in China today—the detention of hundreds of thousands of its own citizens in so-called re-education camps.

Her work in China has quickly received recognition. In October, she won Honorable Mention for the Anthony Lewis Award, and was shortlisted for both Best Foreign Coverage and Young Journalist of the Year at the British Press Awards.

Emily's first day will be February 4th. She will be spending time with us in Washington, DC, before taking up her post in Beijing, and we look forward to introducing her to everyone in the newsroom.

Please join me in welcoming Emily to NPR! We are delighted to have her joining our ranks.

Will