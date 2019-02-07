Holly Morris Joins NPR's Training Team

Colleagues,

The NPR Training team is thrilled to announce that we've hired Holly J. Morris, a veteran journalist and teacher, as the team's first Reporting & Writing Specialist.

Holly is a former reporter and editor at U.S. News & World Report and the Washington Post and comes to us most recently from the University of North Georgia. She will create training for NPR and Member stations around writing, reporting & editing. She will start on March 4th.

This is a new position for the team. We created it after hearing a call from newsroom colleagues to strengthen our core reporting and writing skills across all platforms, but especially digital.

Holly is a graduate of Columbia University's journalism school and says her 21-year journalistic career has led her "to become a certified energy healer, meet Lemony Snicket before he was famous and observe Rusty the red panda in exile." Besides reporting and editing for U.S. News, she edited science news at National Geographic and helped launch the Washington Post Express, where she developed an award-winning features staff. Holly has an expertise in online search and headline-writing and worked on developing two mobile apps. She says she's excited to leave her home state of Georgia and come back to D.C.

Cheers,