Pien Huang Will Be NPR's First Reflect America Fellow

Colleagues,

It's my pleasure to tell you that we've chosen our first Reflect America Fellow! Pien Huang (pronounced Ping HWuang), a freelance audio producer and reporter, will join NPR on April 1 for the 18-month fellowship. She'll work rotations around the Newsroom and Programming, helping shows, desks and podcasts bring more diverse voices to air and online.

Pien is a former producer for On Point and was a 2018 Environmental Reporting Fellow with The GroundTruth Project at WCAI in Cape Cod, covering the human impact on climate change. As a freelancer, Pien's stories on the environment, arts and culture have been featured on NPR, the BBC, and PRI's The World.

Pien's wide-ranging biography spans categories and continents. She was executive producer of "Data Made to Matter," a podcast from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and also an adjunct instructor in podcasting and audio journalism at Northeastern University. She worked with Helmick Sculpture and Stoltze Design to tell visual stories through public art and graphic design. Among the projects she helped sculptor Ralph Helmick plan and execute was The Constellation in Abu Dhabi. Pien, who has a degree in Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard, has traveled with scientists looking for signs of environmental change in Cameroon's frogs, in Panama's plants, and in the ocean water off the ice edge of Antarctica.

When she arrives in April, Pien will spend time learning NPR's editing and publishing tools, work a stint with Newscast, and do a deep dive with the RAD team. We'll introduce her around when she gets here. Content managers have until Feb. 20 to apply to host Pien for one of the Fellowship's five rotations. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Cheers,

Keith