Accessibility links
NPR Infographic: The Numbers Behind the Airwaves : NPR Extra An infographic that takes you beyond the airwaves and offers an inside peek at the numbers that make up NPR.

NPR Extra

an extra dose of NPR
NPR logo NPR Infographic: The Numbers Behind the Airwaves

NPR Infographic: The Numbers Behind the Airwaves

Kelly Myslinski

Sara Machi

Jason Yang

Every day, NPR reports the latest news, broadcasting to millions of listeners across the nation and around the world. From the news you need to start your day each morning, to your favorite deep-dive podcasts, NPR stations air over 50,000 hours of NPR programming in a typical week. How many people does it take to make these programs possible—and how much coffee do they drink to power through the breaking news? Go beyond the airwaves and take an inside peek into the numbers that make up NPR.

The numbers behind the airwaves infographic by Jason Yang.
Enlarge this image
Jason Yang/NPR
The numbers behind the airwaves infographic by Jason Yang.
Jason Yang/NPR

All numbers are valid as of 2/28/19

NPR Extra

an extra dose of NPR