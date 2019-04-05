Ask Me Another Gets Another Look

Another look? That's right. NPR's own rambunctious, brain-teasing, live show with WYNC, Ask Me Another, known for its puzzle-packed hour of laughs, is sporting a new look.

Ask Me Another's makeover comes with a new show description, but don't worry, it's whimsical antics aren't going anywhere. The new description of the show is as follows, "Packed with trivia, comedy and celebrity guests, Ask Me Another is like an amusement park for your brain. Host Ophira Eisenberg and musician Jonathan Coulton take brilliant contestants on a roller coaster that'll make you laugh and scream (out the answers)—and barely anyone throws up in a trash can."

Take a look at the old logo one last time. Give the logo a proper send off. Thank you for carrying us this far. You've been great.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kelly Manno/NPR Kelly Manno/NPR

Now, welcome the new logo and embrace the exciting change.

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The new logo can be seen everywhere you can find Ask Me Another: npr.org/askmeanother, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram...You name it.

For more Ask Me Another news, be sure to check out https://www.nprpresents.org/ and look to their ongoing April series highlighting women in comedy, Cracking Up The Glass Ceiling. The next event is April 10th, where Ophira will be joined by Parks and Recreation alum and star of Good Girls, Retta. Treat yourself to tickets here: https://www.nprpresents.org/event/ask-me-another-with-retta/

What do you think of the new logo? Be sure to let us know on social media in the replies.