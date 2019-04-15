NPR Is 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend News Service Brand Of The Year

Enlarge this image toggle caption Allison Shelley/Allison Shelley Allison Shelley/Allison Shelley

NPR was also the Most Loved Brand Based on the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrendⓇ Study

April 15, 2019; Washington, D.C. -- NPR has once again been named the Harris Poll EquiTrend News Service Brand Of The Year, last time was in 2017. NPR received the highest equity score among a subset of brands evaluated in the News Service Brand Category.

"We're honored that NPR is again the News Service Brand of the Year-- journalists at NPR and our Member stations work tirelessly to ensure our listeners get timely news and the context they need to make informed decisions," said Jarl Mohn, NPR's president and CEO.

"More than 100 million users access NPR across all platforms for news and cultural programming that enriches their lives," said Meg Goldthwaite, NPR's Chief Marketing Officer. "The intimacy listeners feel with audio is part of the reason NPR is such a beloved brand; we wake up to the hosts' voices and hear them tell us breaking news as well as our favorite podcasts."

"Sponsors value NPR's commitment to providing listeners with news and information programming; the Most Loved Brand category confirms how much listeners also value NPR," says Gina Garrubbo, President & CEO of National Public Media, NPR's sponsorship subsidiary.

The 31st annual Harris Poll EquiTrend study measures brand perception of more than 45,000 U.S consumers across more than 2,000 brands - from automobiles to TVs and technology. The "News Service" category includes newspapers, news websites, wire services and news aggregators. The EquiTrend Brand Equity Index is comprised of three key factors - familiarity, quality and consideration - that result in a Brand Equity rating for each brand. Brands that rank highest in Equity receive the Harris Poll EquiTrend "Brand of the Year" award in their category.

National Public Radio, Inc. (NPR) received the highest numerical Equity Score [and the highest numerical score relating to Love] among News Service brands included in the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study, which is based on opinions of 45,541 U.S. consumers ages 15 and over surveyed online between January 3 and January 30, 2019. Your opinion may differ. "Highest Ranked" was determined by a pure ranking of a sample of News Service brands.

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day—on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public—one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international bureaus, NPR and its Member Stations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners consider public radio an enriching and enlightening companion; they trust NPR as a daily source of unbiased independent news, and inspiring insights on life and the arts. More information at npr.org/aboutnpr and following NPR Extra on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

