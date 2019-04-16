NPR Work Recognized by Gracie Awards

For four decades the Gracie Awards, hosted by The Alliance for Women in Media and named for radio host Gracie Allen, have honored the achievements of women working in media and the strides made to advance their position in the medium. Today, NPR is proud to announce that NPR reporting has won five Gracie awards:

In the Investigative Feature - Non-Commercial for Radio category: "Abused and Betrayed" for coverage of the hidden sexual assault epidemic among people with intellectual disabilities.

In the Series - Non-Commercial for Radio category: Yuki Noguchi's piece "Anguished Families Shoulder The Biggest Burdens Of Opioid Addiction" about the families dealing with opioid addictions in the United States.

In the News Feature - Non-Commercial for Radio category: "A New Wave Of Meth Overloads Communities Struggling With Opioids" from Morning Edition on communities struggling with the opioid crisis.

In the Public Affairs - Non-Commercial for Radio category: NPR's #HowToRaiseAHuman series.

Several NPR Member Stations were also recognized:

Amanda Peacher and Kate Concannon won in the Portrait/Biography - Non-Commercial Local category.

Sarah Delia of WFAE won in the Reporter/Correspondent - Non-Commercial for the She Says podcast

Suzie Racho of KQED won in the Producer - Non-Commercial Local category for The California Report.

The State of Things from WUNC won in the Talk Show - Non-Commercial Local category.

WFUV won in the Crisis Coverage - Student category for "Bronx Students Stand Up To Gun Violence."

Madison Lawson of KBIA won in the Host/Personality - Student for The Obvious Question.

Prickly Politics from WFUV won in the Interactive Media-Student category.

This is the twelfth year in a row that women and NPR pieces have won Gracie awards. Congratulations to the NPR and public media winners, as well as the producers, editors, and many others who made these pieces possible. The full list of winners can be found on the Gracie's website.