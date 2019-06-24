Shannon Rhoades Will Be NPR's Senior Editor for Interviews

Hi everyone,

I am delighted to announce that Shannon Rhoades has been appointed NPR's Senior Editor for Interviews, a new role for the network.

A longtime veteran of Morning Edition, where she worked her way up from Editorial Assistant to management, Shannon has a finely-honed instinct for the kind of thoughtful and thought-provoking host conversations that only NPR can produce. She understands the 'special sauce' that sets us apart from our competitors, and is delighted to now have the time and space to put all of her energies into thinking much more ambitiously in this arena for the whole organization.

As Shannon shapes this new role for NPR, she will work closely with news leadership and colleagues across desks, shows, digital and programming to set priorities for impactful interviews that will complement our original field reporting, and create engagement across all of our platforms. Her focus on interviews will rest in three key areas: leading the pursuit and production of marquee newsmaker interviews, directing and coordinating efforts to secure key voices in breaking news scenarios, and engendering better coordination and training across the network.

She says, "NPR was my home for years, and I'm excited to return to work with so many talented, dedicated journalists and storytellers. It's a privilege to take on this new role, collaborating so closely with colleagues across the network. I want to carve out even more space for us to land smart, agenda-setting interviews so that we continue to stand apart in a media environment that gets noisier by the day."

Shannon will be based in DC, and starts August 19.

Please join me in congratulating Shannon on her new role at NPR!

Sarah