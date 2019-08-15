Sesame Street Takes Over NPR

And there they are, Sesame Street takes over NPR as our newest interns! YouTube

Watch out NPR interns, the competition is getting real!

Meet our newest set of interns...the Sesame Street crew! Big Bird, Elmo, Abby, Rosita, Count von Count, Cookie Monster, and other surprise guests recently took over our headquarters in Washington, D.C. to show us their diverse talents and how they celebrate their inner public radio nerd.

Did you know nearly 10% of our current staff — including Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, Guy Raz and many more — were discovered as interns?

Follow along on their first day as they explore the iconic Tiny Desk, finesse their way into NPR's news booth, create their own rendition of "All Things Considered", and tackle the responsibilities of being an intern across multiple divisions in a multimedia organization.

Missed their Tiny Desk? Watch the Sesame Street crew rock out as they celebrate their 50th anniversary and transport us to a nostalgic place that reminds us that everything is going to be A-OK.

