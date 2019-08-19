Shannon Bond Joins NPR's Business Desk

I'm delighted to announce that Shannon Bond is joining NPR as Technology Correspondent, based in Silicon Valley.

Shannon currently covers technology for the Financial Times from San Francisco. At the FT, Shannon has distinguished herself by breaking news and unpacking the world of technology. She's nabbed notable interviews in her beat such as Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Lena Dunham and Marty Baron of the Washington Post.

Shannon started her business reporting career — fresh out of journalism school — on September 15, 2008, the day Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, and arguably the beginning of the global financial crisis. In her decade-long career at the FT, she has been a media and marketing correspondent in New York and has also covered the beverage and tobacco industry. She also hosted FT's award-winning podcast about business and economics.

Shannon is a self-described foreign service brat, who was born in Turkey. She spent her early years in Somalia and Canada and then grew up in the DC area before moving to New York for college. As an east coast transplant to northern California, she's been pleasantly surprised by the quality of pizza but still dreams about bagels. She enjoys camping, hiking, and skiing with husband, Jesse, and three-year-old son, Merritt. She hopes to take him on his first river rafting trip in southern Utah next summer.

Shannon is excited about the challenge of bringing Silicon Valley stories alive through the intimacy and immediacy of audio.

She has an MS in Journalism from the Medill School of Northwestern University, and a BA in psychology and religion from Columbia University.

She will start with us September 16. Shannon will be spending a little time with us at the Business Desk in Washington, DC, before taking up her post in San Francisco, and we look forward to introducing her to everyone in the newsroom.