All Crafts Considered Returns To NPR

NPR is excited to welcome back All Crafts Considered, a fan favorite holiday event here at the NPR Headquarters. After a two-year hiatus, All Crafts will be in its sixth year at NPR, and we're inviting the public in to enjoy an afternoon of shopping and holiday cheer. There will be unique gifts and homemade goods by an array of local artisans and makers from all around the DMV area.

The Commons, NPR's fan shop, will also be open, offering an array of great gift ideas for public radio fans of all ages!

Stop by our building in NoMa on Friday, December 6th, between 3 and 8 p.m. ET for holiday fun and locally made gifts.



WHERE: NPR Lobby, 1111 North Capitol Street, NE, Washington DC 20002

WHEN: Friday, December 6th, between 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.